Man arrested after encouraging 10-year-old, others to fire gun in parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A 37-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested and faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting a gun and allowing juveniles between 10-14 years old to shoot the gun in the parking lot of an east side apartment complex over the weekend.

According to court documents, the man, who is yet to be formally charged, was firing shots in the apartment complex parking lot in the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue on Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police they watched the man and three younger individuals firing the gun and running back into an apartment.

Video taken at the scene showed what witnesses told police.

Police officers made contact with the 37-year-old man and three juveniles between ages 10-14.

According to court documents, the man was encouraging the juveniles to shoot the gun.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | July 30, 7am

The man was found to have two handguns, multiple fired shell casings and 80 grams of marijuana.

He faces charges of criminal recklessness, dangerous control of a firearm, child endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

“The alleged behavior is a very disturbing and disappointing. It is completely unacceptable that any adult would think it is appropriate, not only for himself to recklessly shoot a gun in a busy apartment complex, but to also encourage children to do the same. We as a department are outraged by this, and the community should also be outraged. We have to do better. Our children deserve better,” said Commander Thomas.