Man arrested after fleeing Greenwood police, injuring woman in crash

GREENWOOD — An Indianapolis man was arrested Wednesday night after he fled from police who tried to pull him over and seriously injured a woman after he ran a red light and crashed into her car, police said.

Officers with the Greenwood Police Department attempted to pull over the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer on northbound U.S. 31 at County Line Road for a minor traffic violation, a news release said.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, sped off northbound on U.S. 31. Police said he ran the red light at U.S. 31 and Stop 11 Road and crashed into a westbound silver sedan.

A 23-year-old Bloomington woman was ejected from her vehicle and seriously injured. Medics transported her to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man’s vehicle swerved into the southbound lanes of U.S. 31, jumped the curb, went into a Steak ‘n Shake parking lot and crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles, according to Greenwood Police.

The man attempted to flee across U.S. 31, but was taken into custody by police. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation and later arrested on multiple outstanding warrants from Marion and other surrounding counties.

The man is currently in custody at the Johnson County Jail. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will determine formal charges for Wednesday’s incident.

WRTV does not name suspects before they are charged by prosecutors.