Man arrested after mistakenly sending incriminating video to Richmond Police officer

RICHMOND — A Richmond man was arrested after mistakenly texting an incriminating video to a Richmond police officer on Monday.
According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Thackrey was off-duty when a man sent her a video of large quantities of marijuana, along with sales prices.
The department said the officer knew the man from a previous police encounter.
“It was very obvious these text messages were not intended for Officer Thackrey, let alone a law enforcement officer,” the department said.
Thackrey was granted a search warrant for the suspect’s house on Dec. 11 and seized the following:
- Over 14 pounds of marijuana
- 633 grams of THC wax valued at over $7,000
- Several bags of marijuana gummies
- A 9mm handgun
- $522
Richmond Police officers arrested a man on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail. WRTV will not name him until he is formally charged.
“Police let this be a reminder to always double check who you are sending that text message to before hitting the send button,” the department said.