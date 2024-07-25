Man arrested after pointing rifle at young players, crowd during soccer match on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces numerous felony charges after allegedly pointing a rifle at a crowd during a soccer match on the city's west side.

Sean Brown, 38, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness after he allegedly became upset with a player at the field, went back to his car and pulled out a rifle.

This happened at the soccer fields located in the 400 block of Haugh Street.

According to court documents, Brown became upset when he son was accidentally kicked.

When the incident happened, Brown reportedly shouted at the juvenile that kicked his son saying "you're too old to be playing here" and "you're going to pay". According to court documents, this is when Brown went to his car and got out a rifle.

Brown was reportedly wanted on a previous warrant, though the charges of that warrant weren't stated in court documents.

Along with the rifle, Brown's car had an AR10 Magazine with 17 rounds of ammunition, a bi-pod, a bottle of copper BBs and another box of ammunition.