Man arrested after shooting on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a convicted felon on multiple charges after a shooting on the city's near southwest side Friday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Oliver Avenue on the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was reported to be "awake and breathing."

On Monday, IMPD said detectives arrested 56-year-old Jerry Jones for his alleged role in the case over the weekend.

Jones is a convicted serious violent felon, and was in possession of another firearm at the time of his arrest, police said.

Jones was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.