Man arrested after shooting woman during domestic dispute in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman during a domestic dispute in Johnson County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 12:05 p.m. to reports of shots fired near 575 East and 500 North.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute in which the suspect, identified as Alexander Foster, allegedly shot multiple rounds, striking the female victim.

A passing driver witnessed the shooting, called 911, and transported the victim from the scene.

Using information from the victim and witnesses, deputies tracked down the suspect's vehicle. With assistance from the Edinburgh Police Department, Foster was taken into custody in Edinburgh.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has requested the following charges against Foster:

Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter – Level 2 Felony

Criminal Confinement – Level 3 Felony

Criminal Recklessness While Armed with a Deadly Weapon – Level 5 Felony

Interference with the Reporting of a Crime – Class A Misdemeanor

The investigation remains active.