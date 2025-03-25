Man arrested after stealing ambulance, striking vehicle on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested after stealing an ambulance on Indy's east side on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metopolitan Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen ambulance near E. 21st St. and N. Shadeland Ave. Officers discovered that the vehicle had been taken while parked and unoccupied at a nearby business.

Just moments later, police received another call stating the ambulance had been abandoned in the 2100 block of N. Arlington Ave., with the suspect fleeing north on foot.

Thanks to the swift action of officers, an adult male suspect was apprehended in the 2400 block of N. Arlington Ave.

While on the scene, officers learned the ambulance had struck another vehicle, but fortunately, there were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.