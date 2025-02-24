Man arrested after threatening to shoot firefighters responding to fire on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters who were responding to a fire at a home on Indy's southeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire at 2926 Walker Ave and observed heavy flames from the single-story structure, prompting the dispatch of 11 fire units to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews initiated an aggressive attack on the fire. However, minutes later, crews were ordered to evacuate the structure due to rapidly deteriorating conditions IFD described as "hoarding" inside the home.

While battling the flames, two male occupants of the residence began making aggressive and verbal threats toward the firefighters.

One man reportedly said that he would "get his gun and shoot them all" if they continued breaking windows to ventilate the fire. Video footage captured one man throwing rocks at the firefighters and attempting to re-enter the home to "get his gun." Following these threats, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the scene.

WATCH | Footage from IFD shows male suspect throwing rocks at burning home

Walker Ave Fire

Police said the adult male was arrested for interference of firemen and disobeying orders from law enforcement. The other man was removed from the scene by the police but not arrested.

The fire was brought under control with no injuries reported among firefighters or the occupants. However, firefighters found that there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Fire investigators later determined that the blaze was accidental and likely caused by electrical issues in the rear of the home. As a result of the fire, four adults were displaced.