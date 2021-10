BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police have arrested a 32-year-old man after a mosque was vandalized earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday morning at the Islamic Center of Bloomington, located in the 1900 block of East Atwater Avenue.

Surveillance video of the suspect showed him destroying a new HVAC unit, a new fence, cameras, and picnic tables.

Police say the suspect faces a preliminary charge of institutional criminal mischief. WRTV does not name suspects unless formal charges are filed.