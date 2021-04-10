Watch
Man arrested after woman found dead on Indy’s northwest side

Posted at 11:17 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 23:19:29-04

Indianapolis — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in the death of a woman on the city’s northwest side on Tuesday, April 6.

IMPD has identified the suspect as Daniel Gentry, 31.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 7400 block of Hollingsworth Drive. When police arrived, they found Chrishteena Veach, 39, dead at the scene. Gentry was taken into custody on Thursday by Homicide Detectives and was charged with murder.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine a final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

