Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot neighbor, police officers

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot his neighbor and police officers.

Charles McQuinn, 54, was arrested for intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Friday, Oct. 18, officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Doris Drive on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, the caller told police they did not hear any gunshots and declined police assistance.

The following day, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on W. 10th Street to speak with a person requesting police.

Officers arrived and met with the same caller from the previous day. The caller told officers that he lied about the incident Friday for the officers' safety.

According to the caller, when officers arrived to their house, the suspect, later identified as Mcquinn, grabbed a firearm, loaded it and sat it on his lap.

Mcquinn allegedly told the victim that if the police came any closer, he was going to shoot them. The caller decided to divert officers from the scene.

The caller told police that later that night, Mcquinn pointed a firearm at them and stated he was going to kill the victim.

Officers took Mcquinn into custody and found two guns inside his home.