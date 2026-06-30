Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting on Indy's Old Southside

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing attempted murder charges after an early Friday morning shooting in Indy’s Old Southside neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of West Morris Street to investigate a person shot.

Police arrived and found a person suffering a gunshot wound. They were rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

IMPD said in an update Tuesday that the day after the shooting, IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives and Greenfield Police Department officers arrested Anthony Boyd, 29, for his role in the shooting.

Boyd faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Boyd is currently listed as an inmate at the Marion County jail. The Marion County prosecutor was expected to make final charging decisions.