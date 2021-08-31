Man arrested for child abuse in south side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Detectives have arrested a 22-year-old man who was involved in the death of a child who was choking on the city's south side last week, but later died.

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 27, just before 5 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of S. Pennsylvania Street to assist Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) for a child choking.

When they arrived at the scene, the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) also arrived simultaneously and located the child who was unresponsive.

Firefighters began giving the child CPR until IEMS arrived. The child was then taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition. Despite the best life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced deceased two days later on Sunday, Aug. 29.

That's when child abuse detectives responded and began their investigation. Detectives learned that the child suffered from abusive head trauma. Brandon Herring, 22, was arrested for his involvement in the incident.

The Marion County Coroner's Office is working on determining the exact cause and manner of the child's death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Daniel Henson at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-3330 or e-mail him at Daniel.Henson@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.