Man arrested for his role in accident involving sedan and tanker truck that left 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for his role in an accident involving a sedan and a tanker truck that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers were dispatched to Michigan Street and Holt Road on a report of a vehicle crash at 2:20 a.m. on June 4.

Preliminary information shows a sedan that was traveling northbound on North Holt Road struck the rear of an empty tanker truck which was stopped at the light.

The sedan was occupied by three people. The passengers were both transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Despite life-saving care, one of the occupants, identified as 38-year-old Bernard Gakwisi, died from his injuries.

The driver of the sedan, identified as Octave Rutayisire, had minor injuries, and was later arrested for his role in the crash. Detectives believe alcohol played a factor in the accident.

The driver of the tanker truck was uninjured during the accident.