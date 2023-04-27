Man arrested for involvement in two road rage incidents on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for his involvement in two road rage incidents, one of which led to shots fired on I-65.

On April 26, just before 12:30 p.m., Indiana State Police Radio Region 1 Dispatch received a call regarding a road rage incident with shots fired on Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 180.

According to ISP, the victim was driving a semi-truck and was uninjured in the incident. They determined the suspect was driving a Black Chevrolet Tahoe.

While troopers were searching for the Tahoe, dispatchers received another call of a road rage incident nearby. Dispatchers advised the driver, who was later identified as Kevin Perfetti, to stop at a safe location.

Troopers determined Perfetti’s vehicle matched the description of the Tahoe from the original road rage incident report.

During the investigation, troopers found several firearms inside the Tahoe. They also confirmed that Perfetti was involved in the initial road rage incident with the semi-truck and fired at least one shot from the Tahoe.

Perfetti was arrested and faces charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, intimidation with a firearm and pointing a firearm.