Man arrested for Kokomo attempted murder

KOKOMO — A man is in police custody following an attempted murder Tuesday night in Kokomo.

The incident happened just after 9:00 when officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to the area of Firmin Street and Locke Street on reports to shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found several shell casings and broken glass from a vehicle in the area.

Video surveillance footage was obtained, showing the suspect, on foot, firing shots at a Silver 2005 Ford Expedition while the driver was traveling westbound on Firmin Street near Locke Street.

The fired shots shattered the SUV's rear window and penetrated into the vehicle. The victim was then found and identified.

Further investigation into the shooting learned the identity of the suspect. An arrest warrant out of Howard County was then issued for Andrew M. Williams, 27.

The following day, on Sept. 22, Williams was located and arrested in Indianapolis. He was taken to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center where he was served warrants for one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and one county of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by e-mail at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org.