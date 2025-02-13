Man arrested for series of arson fires on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for a series of arson fires that occurred in Indianapolis last month.

In January 2025, the Indianapolis Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit was called to multiple fires on the southeast side of the city. It was revealed that these fires were not accidents but intentional acts of arson.

Among the incidents was a fire that occurred at Tyson Foods, located at 1301 S Keystone Ave., on January 1. The fire caused approximately $160,000 in damage.

After investigation, officials identified Donnie Woosley as a suspect not only in this incident but also in at least five other arson cases.

Woosley was arrested and has since been charged by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office with seven counts of arson.

The IFD Fire Investigations Unit said they investigated 400 fires in 2024, resulting in 33 arrests for arson. The unit says the clearance rate of 34.48%, exceeds the national average of 24.7%.

Out of the 400 fires investigated last year, 146 were classified as incendiary, 131 were deemed undetermined, 93 were ruled accidental, and 13 involved juvenile fire setters, whose cases were referred to the Fire Stop program alongside their parents. The total financial loss associated with these fires exceeded $32 million.

