Man arrested for series of dollar store robberies in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing at least five dollar stores on the east and southeast sides of Indianapolis, police said.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Kristopher Ogden, 25, with six felonies — one count of corrupt business influence and five counts of robbery — on May 3. Ogden turned himself in on May 12 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The robberies occurred at two Family Dollar locations and three Dollar General stores.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Covert Robbery Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force began investigating a series of business robberies on Jan. 18. They learned an orange Pontiac Grand Am was used in the robberies, and officers found a vehicle matching the description that was driven by Ogden during a DUI investigation on Jan. 29.

Police arrested Ogden for driving under the influence and a search warrant was granted and carried out on his car, according to IMPD. Detectives found several pieces of evidence that allegedly tied Ogden to the robberies, along with a single-shot black powder pistol.

Anyone with information about the robberies should contact the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.