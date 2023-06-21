Man arrested for shooting 2 teen boys in Anderson

ANDERSON — Police have arrested a man after they say he shot two teenage boys who were walking down the street in Anderson.

Anderson Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 Block of Columbus Avenue at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old who had been shot and were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Both juveniles were transported to a local Anderson hospital in stable condition.

According to police, a 28-year-old male began shooting at the teens while they were walking southbound on Columbus Avenue.

During the investigation, officers received information that alleged the suspect was possibly in the 1800 Block of East 32nd Street.

Police were able to locate the suspect and arrest him.

No further details were provided.