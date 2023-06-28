Man arrested in connection to Beech Grove homicide

BEECH GROVE — A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a 29-year-old Beech Grove man.

On Saturday at 12:45 p.m., 36-year-old Antwan Palmer shot and killed a man in the 2400 Block of Bischoff Drive.

Police say Palmer was arrested eight hours after the shooting took place. The victim lived in the apartment complex nearby.

Palmer is alleged to have shot the victim after a disturbance had occurred on the sidewalk in front of the complex, according to police. A firearm was located at the time of Palmer’s arrest.

No further information was provided.