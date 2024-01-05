Man arrested in connection with Christmas Eve homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for his alleged role in a Christmas Eve homicide investigation.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 4120 Mitthoefer Rd. on a report of a walk-in person shot at the fire station.

The adult male was suffering from gunshot injuries and was transported to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and learned the incident occurred near the 9900 block of E. 38th St.

Detectives continued the investigation and based on evidence and cooperation from community members, were able to identify a 29-year-old male for his role in the incident.

The suspect has been arrested for murder. WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov.