Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 in critical condition

Crime scene lights
WRTV
Crime scene lights
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 19:26:20-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A 32-year-old man faces attempted murder charges for his alleged role in a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District officers responded to the 2900 block of North Euclid Avenue on reports of a person shot just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says a person of interest was identified and detained on the scene by detectives.

After further investigation, the male suspect was arrested and faces attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.