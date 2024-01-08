Man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A 32-year-old man faces attempted murder charges for his alleged role in a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District officers responded to the 2900 block of North Euclid Avenue on reports of a person shot just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says a person of interest was identified and detained on the scene by detectives.

After further investigation, the male suspect was arrested and faces attempted murder charges.