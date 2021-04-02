Man arrested in deadly Interstate 65 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man Tuesday on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis has been arrested, police said.

The man was arrested at 8 p.m. Thursday hours after Indiana State Police detectives served a search warrant at a home on the west side of Indianapolis, according to a news release.

He was preliminary charged with murder, and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are officially charged.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department contacted ISP at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about an unconscious gunshot victim who was driven to a medical facility on West 38th Street.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred on I-65 near Lafayette Road.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Malik Phillips, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Phillips was a passenger in a dark purple Toyota Scion when shots were fired from another vehicle, according to ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

PREVIOUS | Police investigating after person shot while riding in car on I-65 in Indianapolis