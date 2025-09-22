Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested in Georgetown Road shooting that left 3 wounded

Police Lights Handcuffs
File photo
Police lights, handcuffs
Police Lights Handcuffs
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a Saturday night shooting that injured three people.

The shooting happened on Saturday, just before midnight in the 5600 block of Georgetown Road. Officers responded to a report of a person shot and found three victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD, several officers arrived quickly to the scene, and multiple cooperative witnesses provided responding officers with a suspect and vehicle description. The vehicle was spotted almost immediately trying to flee the area.

After a brief vehicle pursuit, the driver was taken into custody. He was arrested for criminal recklessness, possession of a machine gun, and resisting law enforcement.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.