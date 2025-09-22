Man arrested in Georgetown Road shooting that left 3 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a Saturday night shooting that injured three people.

The shooting happened on Saturday, just before midnight in the 5600 block of Georgetown Road. Officers responded to a report of a person shot and found three victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD, several officers arrived quickly to the scene, and multiple cooperative witnesses provided responding officers with a suspect and vehicle description. The vehicle was spotted almost immediately trying to flee the area.

After a brief vehicle pursuit, the driver was taken into custody. He was arrested for criminal recklessness, possession of a machine gun, and resisting law enforcement.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.