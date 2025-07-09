Man arrested in hit-and-run that left bicyclist critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a 53-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident that left a bicyclist in critical condition.

Steven Frazier now faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in catastrophic injury, obstruction of justice, and criminal mischief.

On June 27, 2025, officers responded to reports of a personal injury hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in the 3600 block of East Washington Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene without stopping to provide assistance or information. The injured cyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD hit-and-run detectives promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. They collected pieces of the vehicle involved in the accident and canvassed the area for video surveillance that could provide leads. Detectives were able to identify Frazier as the suspect.

On July 9, 2025, officers conducted a warrant check in the 1300 block of North Delaware Street. During this operation, they located and arrested Frazier.