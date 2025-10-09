Man arrested in Indy triple shooting on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting three people on Indianapolis' near southeast side last month.

Robert Christian was arrested by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives and U.S. Marshals Task Force members in connection with the September 25 shooting in the 1900 block of Minnesota Street.

The shooting happened just before midnight when police responded to reports of gunfire. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds inside a home, both of whom were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. A third victim had driven himself to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives spent weeks investigating the case, interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from the area. Several witnesses provided crucial information that led investigators to identify Christian as the suspected shooter.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed formal charges against Christian on October 6, including aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and residential entry. Within two days, the joint law enforcement team tracked him down in Hendricks County.

Christian remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.