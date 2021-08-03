Man arrested in Jackson County murder

JACKSON COUNTY — A man is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond after he was accused of murdering another man early Thursday.

The incident happened around 4:51 a.m. when Jackson County Dispatch received a call from a woman who told them she was in the 7700 block of County Road 875 E. when the car she was following stopped in front of her and alerted her to call 911 because the victim was found shot inside the vehicle.

Officers and EMS arrived at the scene where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Schneck Medical Center before he was later transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The victim, identified as Lelan-Eric W. Sharp, 22, of North Vernon, Indiana, died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives in Jackson County were called to the scene where Sharp was shot, and after speaking with witnesses, it was determined that the incident actually occurred at a home located in the 8000 block north of County Road 925 E. in Seymour.

They later arrested Jeremiah Christopher Oliger, 32, of Seymour for murder.