Man arrested in shooting at business on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that injured another man last week at a business on the north side of Indianapolis, police said Tuesday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to Ralph's Muffler Inc. in the 4300 block of North Keystone Avenue on May 4 on a report of a person shot.

They found 43-year-old Charles Potter suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported Potter to Methodist Hospital.

Detectives believe an altercation occurred inside the business prior to the shooting.

Police arrested James Norwood in connection with the shooting on Friday, a news release from IMPD said.

Norwood is charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm into a building and felon carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years, according to online court records.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.