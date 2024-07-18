Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man attacks Arby's worker through drive thru window, returns with gun over mobile order

Arby’s New Sandwich Is So Spicy It Comes With A Free Vanilla Shake
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Arby’s New Sandwich Is So Spicy It Comes With A Free Vanilla Shake
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jul 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces multiple felony charges after battering an Arby's worker through a drive thru window because of a mobile order.

Augustus Harper is charged with two counts of Intimidation, one count of Pointing a Firearm and one count of Battery after her allegedly reached through the drive thru window of the Arby's restaurant in the 10800 block of E. Washington Street and hit a worker.

After leaving the store, Harper allegedly returned with a handgun and pointed it at workers multiple times.

According to court documents, Harper was upset after arriving at the restaurant to find his mobile order was not ready.

The store manager told police that Harper smelled of alcohol during the incident, according to court documents.

The worker who was attacked complained of pain in his hand and throat, but did not request medical attention.

Police utilized store records and receipts, which gave Harper's phone number, according to court documents. It led to Harper's arrest.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | July 18, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.