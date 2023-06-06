Man attempts to escape custody in Bartholomew County Courthouse

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A Columbus man will likely face new charges after attempting to escape during his court hearing Monday at the Bartholomew County Courthouse.

According to a release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, Trevin Littlejohn, 35, was being read his sentence of 200 days for a criminal misdemeanor when he spoke up and said he would not be going to jail.

At this time a court security officer walked toward LittleJohn to take him into custody. LittleJohn ran to the door of the courtroom and used courtroom chairs to obstruct the officer. He made it to the hallway of the courthouse.

In the hallway, Littlejohn escaped another officer and made his way downstairs in the courthouse.

The officer in the hallway deployed his TASER with little to no effect on Littlejohn, according to the sheriff's office.

Littlejohn was stunned by the TASER again and continued to try to escape but eventually fell to the floor and was arrested.

He was taken to a local hospital, but en route was found to be attempting to strangle himself using the seatbelt of the corrections van.

He is currently in the Bartholomew County Jail and will be charged with resisting law enforcement.