Man charged after accidentally firing gun at Topgolf in Fishers

FISHERS — An Indianapolis man faces felony gun charges after prosecutors say he accidentally fired a weapon at Topgolf in Fishers.

The Fishers Police Department on Wednesday arrested Anthony Hurd Jr., 34, for being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness.

Hamilton County prosecutors filed formal charges for the felony crimes on Wednesday, records show.

Fishers police say Hurd, 34, was at the Topgolf, 9200 E 116th St., on Friday when his weapon discharged around other guests.

Hurd was gone by the time officers arrived on Friday, police said. Officers got a warrant and took Hurd into custody Wednesday, Fishers police said.

