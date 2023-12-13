Man charged after assaulting Indy construction worker at worksite

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis construction worker is recovering and back on the job quickly after being assaulted by a man at a northeast side construction site.

According to court documents, Rakeytra Thomas was directing traffic in the area of 52nd Street and Keystone Avenue as her crew worked paving the roads in the area.

As she directed vehicles out of the Walgreens parking lot and blocking the western entrance exit for the paving crew, a man now identified as Daniel Scalf hit Thomas with his Buick Encore.

According to court documents, Scalf then exited his car and began to attack the woman.

During the altercation, Scalf hit Thomas with his car door and then kicked the metal sign out of Thomas' hands. According to witnesses, Scalf shoved Thomas in the chest and then lifted his shirt to show a pistol in his waistband in a threatening manner.

Having suffered a previous injury to her sternum from a vehicle crash, Thomas explained the shoved by Scalf was very painful to her and led to her begin defending herself.

Before the end of the encounter, Thomas struck Scalf back was a shove to the chest, according to court documents.

Now back at work, Thomas just wants this to be a lesson to Indy drivers to be mindful that workers are just doing their jobs.

"My message to the people is to please be aware of the construction workers that are out here we want to go home to our families," Thomas said.

Scalf is charged with Intimidation: Where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon and Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury.