Man charged after hitting Monumental Marathon runner with his car

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged after he allegedly struck a Monumental Marathon runner and two vehicles during the race in October.

Joseph Kelly is charged with Criminal Recklessness, Resisting Law Enforcement and Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident.

On Wednesday a warrant was issued for the arrest of Kelly.

According to court documents, IMPD officers were called to assist after a report of a driver striking a runner and two vehicles before fleeing.

A marathon event worker told police a driver was showing obvious signs of impatience on 42nd Street and eventually decided to drive into the path of runners. When the event worker attempted to stop the car, Kelly apparently sped up and turned onto Clarendon Avenue, where he struck a runner.

The runner, according to court documents, left the scene in order to finish their marathon run.

Kelly was eventually taken into custody after continuing to flee police in the area. During transport to the Community Justice Center, Kelly repeatedly asked the officer to let him go in exchange for money, according to court documents.

Kelly has a court hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday. There is a currently a warrant issued for his appearance.