Man charged after selling drugs laced with fentanyl resulting in the death of 2

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is making moves to charge a man with two counts of dealing resulting in death after he allegedly sold two men drugs laced with fentanyl.

The incident happened in February on the northwest side of Indianapolis near Michigan Road and 67th Street.

Police say Michael Scott and Camerinn Crowe believed they were doing cocaine. However, moments after snorting the drugs, the men passed out and later died.

Testing showed the drugs came back positive for fentanyl.

WRTV

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged, but officials say he was known to both victims.

Inside and outside cameras helped capture the suspect, according to authorities.

The DEA Special Agent in Charge, Michael Gannon, calls the situation devastating. He wants people to know if you are thinking about using or dealing, there is a possibility the drugs could be laced with fentanyl.

Law enforcement agencies are working to catch those responsible.

"We're out each and every day, working our local impact and higher impact investigations and trying to identify the significant supplies in our area and hold them accountable," Gannon said. "This is very important thing for us here and it's important to charge the people who are doing that and let the families know we care about our community."

The investigation is a collaboration between the IMPD Overdose Task Force, the DEA’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.