Man charged after string of storage facility break-ins

WESTFIELD — A central Indiana man is facing a long list of charges after prosecutors say he ransacked dozens of storage units and cars at several storage facilities.

Court documents say the string of break-ins spanned 5 days in February.

Police say the man broke into places in Marion County and Hamilton County.

“I’m really irritated at people like that, they’re just destructive and have no sense of respect or decency towards other people. We’re not out there hurting people and he’s messing with us," Terry Callender said.

Callender told WRTV that his camper was damaged. The cost of damage came out to be $4,000.

"It does seem like these storage units are being targeted for mobile homes," Callender said.

The alleged suspect was later arrested. Court records show he has at least 3 active cases.