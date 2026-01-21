Man charged with four felonies in fatal October police chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been officially charged in connection with a fatal October crash that killed his passenger during a high-speed police chase on Indianapolis' southwest side.

Marion County prosecutors charged Edward Baxter with:



Resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and causing death or catastrophic injury

Causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance

Reckless homicide using a vehicle

The crash occurred after Baxter fled from police at speeds reaching 99 mph before running a red light and colliding with a semi-truck, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit says an IMPD officer spotted Baxter driving a silver 2001 Buick LeSabre near Kentucky Avenue and South Tibbs Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on October 24, recognizing him as someone with outstanding felony warrants.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, Baxter fled at high speed through southwest Indianapolis. The chase continued through multiple streets before Baxter ran a red light at Raymond Street and Harding Street.

Baxter's vehicle crashed into a semi-truck that was legally turning west on Raymond Street with a green light.

The collision killed front-seat passenger Alicia Lane, who suffered fatal head injuries when the Buick became lodged under the trailer and was dragged.

Baxter suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital.

Data from the vehicle's airbag control module showed Baxter was traveling 98-99 mph in a 45 mph zone before braking hard in the final seconds.

According to the affidavit, blood tests revealed Baxter had THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash. No alcohol was detected.

The truck driver's blood test was negative for drugs and alcohol.

Baxter recovered from his injuries and was released to a rehabilitation hospital in December before being arrested Sunday and transported to the Marion County jail.