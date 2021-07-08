Man charged with murder in shooting of 65-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors charged a man with murder and other charges in the shooting death of a 65-year-old man at an east side apartment complex.

Daniel “Cory” Rhodes, 39, was held without bond Thursday in the Marion County Jail in the death of Michael McDowell, online records show.

Police found McDowell dead inside an apartment in the 10000 block of Pineneedle Court Saturday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Rhodes allegedly shot McDowell in the head with a .223 caliber rifle because he believed McDowell had a gun. Police did not find any weapons on McDowell.

A witness told police Rhodes was high on methamphetamine and had threatened and assaulted other people that day.

Rhodes was charged with murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, two counts of intimidation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Marion Superior Court.

