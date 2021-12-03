Man charged with shaking infant son to death out of jail again

INDIANAPOLIS — A man facing an aggravated battery charge in connection to the death of his infant son was released back to home detention Thursday.

Brandon Herring has been in jail since October. Records show that Herring failed to appear for an Oct. 14 hearing in which prosecutors had asked the judge to revoke his bond. A spokesman for Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Herring violated release conditions by contacting a witness and not complying with his electronic monitoring.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office says after Thursday's bond hearing, the judge released Herring back to home detention and GPS monitoring over the State’s objection. He was previously only on GPS monitoring.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Herring violently shook his son, four month old Jaxson Thompson, at his apartment in the 2900 block of South Pennsylvania Street.

Jaxson was in intensive care at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health until he died on Aug. 29.