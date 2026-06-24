Man charged with stalking Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham

INDIANAPOLIS — A 48-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending multiple threatening and explicit messages to Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham through social media, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday.

Kevin Singh has been charged with Stalking, Intimidation, and Harassment. He was arrested Tuesday and formally charged Wednesday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Singh's online behavior began escalating in February. Prosecutors say his conduct grew increasingly threatening even after he was contacted by team security.

The case carries added weight given Singh's prior criminal history, according to Mears. He is currently on probation in Hendricks County following guilty pleas to two counts of invasion of privacy. In that case, the Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office dismissed five felonies, including a stalking charge.

This marks the second time a person has faced criminal stalking charges connected to a member of the Indiana Fever. In July 2025, Michael Lewis pleaded guilty to stalking and harassing Caitlin Clark and was sentenced to nearly two and a half years in prison.

Prosecutor Mears issued the following statement:

“The internet has made it easier than ever to target, harass and intimidate others. Threats of violence, whether face-to-face or behind a keyboard, will be taken seriously.”



Coming forward is never easy, regardless of a person's position or public profile. The victim is setting an example by speaking out. No one should have to endure harassment, intimidation or threats of violence, and every person deserves to feel safe in their workplace and throughout our community. Prosecutor Mears

Mears also credited law enforcement for their response, adding: “We commend Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal and the Marion County Sheriff's Office for their swift and decisive work on this investigation that led to this arrest.”

Singh's next court date has not yet been announced.