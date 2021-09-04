Man convicted for 2016 murder of ex-girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a three-day jury trial, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Bobby Joe Glasscock was convicted of murder and invasion of privacy for the Sept. 2016 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend, Hallie Bullard.

The murder happened on Sept. 9, 2016, when a friend found Bullard dead inside her bedroom after those close to her were unable to get in touch with her that morning. When officers arrived, photos of Bullard and her girlfriend were broken on the sofa in the living room.

"Every person deserves relationships free of domestic violence," Mears said. "This case illustrates the tragic connection between domestic violence and criminal homicides. With this verdict, the jury demonstrated that this kind of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our community."

During the investigation, it was discovered that Bullard and Glasscock had talked on social media the evening before she was murdered. It was later revealed that Bullard and Glasscock previously had a relationship with each other, and that she had a pending protective order against him.

One witness told police that Bullard had been trying to keep her new address hidden from Glasscock because he was upset over her new relationship.

Video footage from a nearby home showed a truck that was parked down the street from Bullard's home on the morning of Sept. 9. A man, who was identified as Glasscock, could be seen exiting the vehicle and approaching her home. A short time later, he was seen returning to his truck before leaving the area. Forensic evidence from Bullard's fingernail, as well as blood that was found at the scene, matched Glasscock's DNA.

A sentencing hearing for Glasscock has been set for Oct. 22.