Man convicted in dealing resulting in death of woman in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – A Marion County man has been convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in the 2023 death of Shylis Garrett, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday.

Rashaan Williams was found guilty of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, a Level 1 felony, following a three-day trial.

Garrett was found dead on July 14, 2023, at an apartment in the 4000 block of Monaco Drive, one day after meeting with Williams for a drug transaction.

"The victim had no idea she was taking a substance cut with some of the world's most lethal narcotics that day," Prosecutor Mears said. "We will continue to work alongside our partners to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who are willing to deceive and prey on the vulnerable in pursuit of profit."

Investigators found text messages between Garrett and Williams showing she had requested Xanax and Adderall from him. The phone also showed a CashApp transaction between their accounts on July 13, 2023, for the drugs

The Marion County Coroner's Office determined Garrett died from combined intoxication by clonazepam, acetylfentanyl, bromazolam, fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators identified Williams as the person who supplied Garrett with the drugs the day before she was found dead.