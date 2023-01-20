Man convicted of 2020 murder, attempted murder at east side hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of murder, attempted murder and other charges after a double shooting at a Motor 8 Inn in 2020.

Dejure Taylor, 21, was shot more than 10 times in the early morning hours of April 4, 2020.

Prosecutors say Dwayne Pope and another person fired the shots. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

A second victim was also shot but survived.

Pope was also found guilty of aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February 9 at 2:30 p.m.

