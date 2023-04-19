Man convicted of double shooting that killed his aunt, family dog

INDIANAPOLIS — 43-year-old Steven Boykin has been convicted of a double shooting in which he shot and injured his cousin and killed his aunt and their family dog.

On Nov. 1, 2020, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a gas station located at East 42nd Street on reports of a person shot.

According to police, the victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, but was still able to speak. He told officers that his mother, Mia Harrison, was also in danger and that Boykin was his cousin.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was shot at a nearby residence that he shared with Harrison. He was able to jump out of a window and drive to a gas station for help.

Officers arrived at the residence located near East 30th Place and heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the home. SWAT was dispatched to the scene and took Boykin into custody.

After obtaining a search warrant, police entered the home and found Harrison and the family’s dog, Bluego, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police matched the fired cartridge casings to the gun found on Boykin at the time of his arrest.

Boykin has been convicted of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and killing of a domestic animal.

A sentencing hearing for Boykin is set for May 17.