Man convicted of July 2018 murder at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced on Friday that Gamron Tedford has been convicted of murder for the shooting death of Jeshon Cameron in 2018.

On July 16, 2018, officers responded to a gas station, located in the 2900 block of Mitthoeffer Road where they found Cameron in the front passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A short time later, Tedford was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

It was determined Tedford shot Cameron several times from close range at the gas station.

Officers discovered the owner of the vehicle, who was there at the time of the murder. According to that witness, they were planning to meet Tedford at the gas station when he entered the back seat of the vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and said, “Don’t move. You know what this is.” When Cameron began to move, Tedford shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Video footage from the gas station showed Tedford flee into the same car that dropped him off at the hospital. Investigators later found cell phone communication between Tedford and the witness, which indicated they planned on meeting at the gas station.

On Thursday, a jury returned a guilty verdict following a three-day trial. A sentencing hearing for Tedford has been set for May 28.