Man convicted of Murder after killing Carthage man in 2022 road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been found guilty of Murder in a 2022 road rage shooting that killed a 31-year-old man from Carthage, Indiana.

Dion Kimbrough was found guilty by a jury after a three day trial this week.

According to court documents, Kimbrough was driving a white box truck belonging to a concrete construction business when he fired shots at a car driving on I-70 eastbound near Post Road.

The driver of the Ford Focus called police when Hickerson had been struck by gun fire by Kimbrough.

The driver continued to a local hospital, but Hickerson died at the hospital.

“Eli was just a passenger riding home after a long shift at work when he was killed,” said Prosecutor Mears. “Last night, a Marion County jury took a stand against the road rage violence that we continue to see more frequently on our roadways. It should serve as a reminder not to act impulsively but to address conflicts safely with a clear and level head.”

Kimbrough was determined to be the shooter after interviews with employees of the concrete business.

At the time of the crime, Kimbrough was on GPS monitoring. His ankle monitor placed his on I-70 near Post Road at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.