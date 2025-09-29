Man critically injured in hit-and-run on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Sunday night on the near east side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the intersection of E New York Street and N Randolph Street at approximately 9:29 p.m. on a report of a personal injury hit and run accident involving a person struck.

Officers found a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on E New York Street when it struck the pedestrian. The unknown suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers' arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Crash Investigations at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.