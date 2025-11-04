Man critically injured in shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is reported to be in critical condition following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Monday night.

IMPD said officers from the east district responded to the report of a person shot in the 6500 block of E 42nd Street around 6:44 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. IMPD said the man is in critical condition.

At this time, IMPD has not released any information about a person of interest or suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. WRTV will update as more information becomes available.