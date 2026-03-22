Man dead, 2 women injured in early morning shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and two women are injured following an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' east side Sunday.

IMPD East District officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Tacoma Avenue around 4:20 a.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found three victims outside a residence with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Two adult females and one adult male were found at the scene. Indianapolis EMS transported both female victims to area hospitals. One is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a disturbance outside the residence led to the shooting. The incident is believed to be isolated.

Homicide detectives responded to begin the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting with evidence collection. The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death and will release the victim's name once next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Hurt at 317-327-3475 or James.Hurt@indy.gov.