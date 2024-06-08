Man dead, 2 women injured in shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and two women injured after a shooting on Indy's west side early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Westbrook Avenue on a report of a person shot around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male and two women with gunshot injuries.

Police said the male was pronounced dead. The two women were reported to be in stable condition.

Police believe the male shot the two women before turning the gun on himself.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.