Man dead after firing hundreds of rounds at ISP officers during 11 hour standoff

KENDALLVILLE — A man has died after an 11-hour standoff with Indiana State Police in which he allegedly fired hundreds of rounds out of a Kendallville apartment.

On Thursday, Kendallville Police received a report of shots being fired at Drake Terrace Apartments near State Road 3 at 7:30 p.m. Kendallville is located about 30 miles north of Fort Wayne.

Upon police arrival, a male suspect began shooting at them from a second story apartment balcony. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officers.

The suspect retreated into the apartment and continued firing multiple rounds from inside.

The man was later identified as Michael Emmons, 60, of Kendallville.

Law enforcement officials were able to evacuate residents that were inside the apartment complex. According to police, all individuals but two were evacuated.

According to ISP, Emmons was barricaded inside the apartment with a high-powered rifle. Police say he fired hundreds of rounds.

KPD and ISP obtained the help from multiple police departments around the state, including SWAT personnel, Allen County, Fort Wayne, Auburn and FWPD’s Air Support Unit.

At 6:05 a.m., nearly 11 hours after the incident began, SWAT officers made entry into the apartment.

Emmons was found suffering from an injury, but the extent of injury was not known. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the immediate incident has been resolved, the investigation is ongoing.